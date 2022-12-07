By Matthew Roscoe • 07 December 2022 • 8:57
BREAKING: Several passengers injured after train collision in Barcelona. Image: @aidaperezz_/Twitter
Several passengers have been injured to varying degrees after a train collision at the Montcada station (Barcelona) on the morning of December 7.
The incident happened at around 7.50 am with two trains collided with each other.
According to Spanish train operator Renfe, a train travelling towards Barcelona rear-ended another train at the station that was also heading towards the Catalan capital.
The affected trains were on Renfe’s R4 commuter line, which is currently at a standstill, as are the R7 and R12 lines, in both directions.
Renfe sources told Spanish news outlet El Confidencial that the circumstances of the accident are not known at the moment, which has forced the activation of the protocol for this type of accident in collaboration with Civil Protection and the Emergency Medical System (SEM).
Twitter user @aidaperezz_ shared a picture of the incident alongside the caption: “How cute, in Montcada and Reixac the trains that arrive and those that haven’t left kiss each other 👨🏼❤️💋👨🏻 No seriously how scary.”
Que maco, a Montcada i Reixac es donen besitos els trens q arriben i els q encara no han marxat👨🏼❤️💋👨🏻No en serio quina por pic.twitter.com/zknD0HNQqK
— aida🌷 (@aidaperezz__) December 7, 2022
Que maco, a Montcada i Reixac es donen besitos els trens q arriben i els q encara no han marxat👨🏼❤️💋👨🏻No en serio quina por pic.twitter.com/zknD0HNQqK
— aida🌷 (@aidaperezz__) December 7, 2022
Josep Jorge also shared a picture of the train collision in Barcelona alongside the caption: “Accident from @rodalies to #Montcada . A parked train with passengers heading #Barcelona has been rammed by another. Several injured. Unforgivable security flaws.”
Accident de @rodalies a #Montcada. Un tren estacionat amb passatgers direcció #Barcelona ha estat embestit per un altre. Diversos ferits. Errors de seguretat imperdonables. pic.twitter.com/Nyvoc8lICq
— Josep Jorge (@josepjorge) December 7, 2022
Accident de @rodalies a #Montcada. Un tren estacionat amb passatgers direcció #Barcelona ha estat embestit per un altre. Diversos ferits. Errors de seguretat imperdonables. pic.twitter.com/Nyvoc8lICq
— Josep Jorge (@josepjorge) December 7, 2022
He added: “Safety is an essential priority. Today, since @rodalies they have put many people’s lives at risk. How many more accidents are needed? This cannot be left with one more apology: investigation and clearing of responsibilities urgently.”
More to follow…
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.