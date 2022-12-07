By Matthew Roscoe • 07 December 2022 • 8:57

BREAKING: Several passengers injured after train collision in Barcelona. Image: @aidaperezz_/Twitter

SEVERAL passengers have been injured after a train collision in Barcelona on Wednesday, December 7.

Several passengers have been injured to varying degrees after a train collision at the Montcada station (Barcelona) on the morning of December 7.

The incident happened at around 7.50 am with two trains collided with each other.

According to Spanish train operator Renfe, a train travelling towards Barcelona rear-ended another train at the station that was also heading towards the Catalan capital.

The affected trains were on Renfe’s R4 commuter line, which is currently at a standstill, as are the R7 and R12 lines, in both directions.

Renfe sources told Spanish news outlet El Confidencial that the circumstances of the accident are not known at the moment, which has forced the activation of the protocol for this type of accident in collaboration with Civil Protection and the Emergency Medical System (SEM).

Twitter user @aidaperezz_ shared a picture of the incident alongside the caption: “How cute, in Montcada and Reixac the trains that arrive and those that haven’t left kiss each other 👨🏼‍❤️‍💋‍👨🏻 No seriously how scary.”

Que maco, a Montcada i Reixac es donen besitos els trens q arriben i els q encara no han marxat👨🏼‍❤️‍💋‍👨🏻

No en serio quina por pic.twitter.com/zknD0HNQqK — aida🌷 (@aidaperezz__) December 7, 2022

Josep Jorge also shared a picture of the train collision in Barcelona alongside the caption: “Accident from @rodalies to #Montcada . A parked train with passengers heading #Barcelona has been rammed by another. Several injured. Unforgivable security flaws.”

Accident de @rodalies a #Montcada. Un tren estacionat amb passatgers direcció #Barcelona ha estat embestit per un altre. Diversos ferits. Errors de seguretat imperdonables. pic.twitter.com/Nyvoc8lICq — Josep Jorge (@josepjorge) December 7, 2022

He added: “Safety is an essential priority. Today, since @rodalies they have put many people’s lives at risk. How many more accidents are needed? This cannot be left with one more apology: investigation and clearing of responsibilities urgently.”

More to follow…

