All are welcome at a multicultural mixer in Huercal Overa

By Betty Henderson • 09 December 2022 • 16:35

Council representatives launch Huercal Overa’s multicultural exchange, set to take place later this month

MEMBERS of Huercal Overa’s international community are invited to an welcoming multicultural mixer on Sunday, December 18. The event is set to celebrate the contributions of global residents to the local community, with representatives from more than 30 countries.

Huercal Overa is gearing up to host the town’s seventh ‘Intercultural Migration Exchange’, which takes place each year on the International Day of Migration. The international event declared by the United Nations aims to highlight the commitment of the global community in protecting culture, freedoms, and human rights everywhere.

The town has been an multicultural community for many years now and wants to bring back the popular event which celebrates the incredible international influences present in the community.

Local Mayor, Domingo Fernández explained, “The culture, folklore, cuisine, and music from a variety of nations have shaped Huercal Overa’s community and made it what it is today, so we want to continue celebrating multiculturalism as a value”.

The day is set to begin at 11am at the Pabellón Municipal de Deportes y Juventud with a varied programme of activities including international food tasting, musical, and dance performances.