Call to bring back the benches to remodelled Albox (Almeria) plaza

By Linda Hall • 09 December 2022 • 16:39

SOMETHING MISSING: Benches have gone from Albox’s Plaza de Salta Photo credit: Albox town hall

OPPOSITION councillors criticised Albox mayor Francisco Torrecillas for remodelling the town’s central roads over Christmas.

The latest municipal project, which involved barriers and streets that had been dug up and closed to traffic, was causing serious problems when parking, the PSOE party said.

This was having a negative effect “especially at this time of the year”, continued a statement that singled out the recently revamped Plaza de Salta where the benches have been removed.

“The people who liked to sit and chat in Plaza de Salta each day, seeking the shade in summer and the sun in winter, no longer have somewhere to meet,” the statement pointed out.

The party has now asked for the benches to be returned to the Plaza and called on the town hall to stop carrying out projects “without planning or foresight.”

These were causing traffic chaos and confusing residents who failed to understand why they had to live with the present situation, the party maintained.

