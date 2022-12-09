Christmas comes to Carboneras with a magical programme of events

By Betty Henderson • 09 December 2022 • 16:57

Christmas in Carboneras got off to a dazzling start with the lighting of a spectacular light display on December 6

The most wonderful time of year has arrived to Carboneras in style. And the fun is set to continue for the next month in an exciting programme launched by the council on Tuesday, December 6.

The festive programme got underway on Tuesday, December 6 as the town came to life with a spectacular lighting display. This year’s creations include a multicoloured truck, tasteful street decorations, starry lights, and a beautiful display on the Town Hall. The lighting display was further animated with a musical performance by Niño Seve.

Seasonal activities start back up in the town on Friday, December 16 when three days of musical events will bring the seasonal spirit to residents.

The programme of activities has something to appeal to everyone from now until Saturday, January 7 including traditional handicraft workshops, face painting workshops, visits from Father Christmas, musical and drama productions, Flamenco performances, and storytelling for children.

The town is also set to put on its traditional ‘Cabalgata’ parade of the Three Wise Men on Thursday, January 5, before a theatre production on the following Saturday closes the seasonal programme.