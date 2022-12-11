By Matthew Roscoe • 11 December 2022 • 15:22
Top Hollywood film star spotted at hospital in Ukraine after reportedly feeling unwell. Image: Mikle Yershov/VK
Hollywood star Jean-Claude Van Damme was unexpectedly spotted at a hospital in western Ukraine, as reported on Sunday, December 11.
The 62-year-old was spotted at a private clinic in Ukraine’s Uzhhorod.
Ukrainian news outlet TSN reported that sources at the hospital revealed that the actor had visited the clinic due to feeling unwell, although this was not confirmed by the clinic after Van Damme ‘forbade them from disclosing any details.’
A picture of the Belgian actor, probably best known for his role as Kurt Sloane in the movie Kickboxer, was posted on social media by one of the doctors at the clinic, Mikle Yershov.
TSN noted that the purpose of the filmmaker’s visit to Ukraine was unknown.
Thank you for your support @JCVD ✨🇺🇦 #Uzhhorod #Ukraine #jeanclaudevandamme pic.twitter.com/g9PWrgzwg4
— Tamila Pytl (@TamilaOdinets) December 10, 2022
The news of Van Damme’s arrival in Ukraine follows a top British TV star landing in the war-torn country.
On Wednesday, November 30, images of British TV star Bear Grylls alongside his film crew somewhere in Ukraine, began to circulate on social media.
The Brave Spirit Twitter account posted an image and video alongside the caption: “The legendary Bear Grylls has been spotted in Ukraine. The location is not specified, but judging by the video, now he will try to survive in Ukraine ”
