Russian-occupied city of Melitopol hit by a barrage of HIMARS missiles

By Chris King • 11 December 2022 • 0:26

Image of HIMARS. Credit: Marco Dorow/ Ukraine's Federal Ministry of Defence/Facebook

A barrage of HIMARS missiles was unleashed on the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Melitopol.

The Ukrainian city of Melitopol is under attack again this evening, Saturday, December 10. Images and video footage posted on social media show various locations burning. It is believed that at least eight missiles found their targets without being shot down by air defences. There are casualties reported but the number is yet to be specified.



A post on the Telegram channel of Volodymyr Rogov, the chairman of the ‘We Are Together’ movement read: “Two missiles were shot down on the flight, the rest, unfortunately, reached their target. The Hunter’s Rest hotel complex was hit, and information about the victims is being clarified”.

“In turn, we would like to note that the AFU continues to shell civilian infrastructure in the city of Melitopol, with no significant successes either on the front or in politics, trying to intimidate the civilian population”.



Meanwhile, Ivan Federov, the mayor of Melitopol wrote on his Telegram channel: “Fire, water and toasted Russians”.



In another post, he added information about the strikes: “Occupiers, what’s all the fuss? ‼️After the evening strikes on racist bases in Melitopol, there are too many 200s and 300s.

▪️According to preliminary estimates, about 200 invaders were fried.

Wounded orcs are taken immediately to Crimean hospitals because there are not enough places in Melitopol hospitals. Ambulances are coming from different parts of Melitopol – not only from the eastern part, where it is burning but also from the southern side.

▪️Not all orcs have to go to hospitals. Some ambulances turn to the morgue. As they say, on their way”.



On the Grey Zone Telegram channel, they reported: “The Ukrainian Armed Forces struck with 6 shells from M142 HIMARS MRLS on Melitopol, which is in Zaporizhzhia region”.

It continued: “As a matter of fact, what I have repeatedly said begins – the enemy is picking out the locations of our depots and deployment points on the basis of a set of reconnaissance measures, after which, tediously, systematically, and methodically, for at least three months, they will strike at the front, where they plan to develop the offensive”.

