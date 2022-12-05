Russian bombardment of Zaporizhzhia targets ammunition depots and military equipment

By Chris King • 05 December 2022 • 2:38

Image of Russian missile system. Credit: Russian Ministry of Defence

The heavy bombardment of Zaporizhzhia carried out by the Russian forces over a 24-hour period targeted ammunition depots and military equipment in the region.

As announced this morning, Monday, December 4, by Vladimir Rogov, the chairman of the ‘We are together with Russia’ movement, the huge barrage of heavy bombardment strikes that hit the city of Zaporizhzhia were targeting ammunition depots and military equipment.

From Saturday night and through Sunday 3, the region of Zaporizhzhia suffered the worst attacks since the conflict with Russia began. Russian shells also rained down on Ukrainian military positions.



Posting on his Telegram channel, Rogov wrote: “Today, starting at 00:58, a series of explosions sounded in the regional centre temporarily occupied by the regime of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy”.