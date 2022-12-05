Cruise ship passenger killed in Atlantic after 'rogue wave' hits the vessel Close
Russian bombardment of Zaporizhzhia targets ammunition depots and military equipment

By Chris King • 05 December 2022 • 2:38

Image of Russian missile system. Credit: Russian Ministry of Defence

The heavy bombardment of Zaporizhzhia carried out by the Russian forces over a 24-hour period targeted ammunition depots and military equipment in the region.

 

As announced this morning, Monday, December 4, by Vladimir Rogov, the chairman of the ‘We are together with Russia’ movement, the huge barrage of heavy bombardment strikes that hit the city of Zaporizhzhia were targeting ammunition depots and military equipment.

From Saturday night and through Sunday 3, the region of Zaporizhzhia suffered the worst attacks since the conflict with Russia began. Russian shells also rained down on Ukrainian military positions.


Posting on his Telegram channel, Rogov wrote: “Today, starting at 00:58, a series of explosions sounded in the regional centre temporarily occupied by the regime of Ukrainian President Volodymyr  Zelenskyy”.

He continued: “According to preliminary information, the purpose of the arrivals of shells was military equipment and ammunition depots, firing positions of militants Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as infrastructure facilities”.

Anatoly Kurtev, the secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council, also explained that “objects of the industrial and energy infrastructure of the city fell under attack”, as reported by tass.ru.

Earlier on Monday, the Ukrainian edition of Strana reported that explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia at night. Prior to that, an air alert was announced in the city and districts surrounding the region, which is under the control of Kyiv. The bombardment has since stopped.

___________________________________________________________

