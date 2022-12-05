Russian bombardment of Zaporizhzhia targets ammunition depots and military equipment

He continued: “According to preliminary information, the purpose of the arrivals of shells was military equipment and ammunition depots, firing positions of militants Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as infrastructure facilities”. Anatoly Kurtev, the secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council, also explained that “objects of the industrial and energy infrastructure of the city fell under attack”, as reported by tass.ru. Earlier on Monday, the Ukrainian edition of Strana reported that explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia at night. Prior to that, an air alert was announced in the city and districts surrounding the region, which is under the control of Kyiv. The bombardment has since stopped. ___________________________________________________________ Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.