Facemasks to remain mandatory on all flights in and out of Spain

12 December 2022

Facemasks - Credit Fizkez / Shutterstock.com

Spain’s Minister of Health Carolina Darias today confirmed that facemasks will remain mandatory on all flights to and from Spain, for now.

The announcement on Monday, December 12 comes as the country’s health system begins to feel the strain of a triple epidemic with COVID-19, bronchitis and flu cases rising rapidly.

Although cases are rising in many countries and many healthcare systems are under pressure, Spain remains one of the few to enforce the use of facemasks on airplanes and in medical facilities such as hospitals, clinics and pharmacies.

The announcement come son the same day that Australia says that the number of deaths due to the three viruses in care homes is rising quickly.

Also on the same day China expressed fears that the relaxation of the zero tolerance COVID-19 measures taken in response to public demonstrations, will see infections rise rapidly.

The UK also continues to face similar problems with the added incidence of Strep-A that has resulted in the death of 16 children.

With almost all European countries experiencing excess deaths, health authorities are blaming the isolation during the pandemic, vaccinations and facemasks. Many experts believe that these three resulted in less immunity to the latest round of viruses.

So for now, Spain will continue to make the use of facemasks mandatory on all flights in and out of the country.

