WATCH: Football fans take to the streets amid heavy police presence

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 14 December 2022 • 22:31

French football fans have taken to the streets up and down Europe to celebrate their semi-final win, with reports of partying and hooters blaring.

With passions running high police in France and in Spain are out in force to ensure that there is no trouble between Morrocan and French Fans.

Reports suggest that around 2,500 police have been stationed in and around Paris, however, social media posts already suggest that some trouble has broken out with fireworks and flares being let off in downtown areas.

Celebrations underway in Bordeaux as France attain a 2nd consecutive World Cup final appearance. (🎥@VictorGascouat) pic.twitter.com/NmOj6s4UAq — Get French Football News (@GFFN) December 14, 2022

Whilst in Fuengirola police are also taking no chances.

Morrocan fans across the world have celebrated throughout the game.

Half time celebrations in Schilderswijk. One goal down hasn’t dented Dutch-Moroccan spirit #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/cjLMMKgjO7 — anna holligan 🎙 (@annaholligan) December 14, 2022

