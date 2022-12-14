WATCH: Football fans take to the streets amid heavy police presence

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 14 December 2022 • 22:31
With passions running high police in France and in Spain are out in force to ensure that there is no trouble between Morrocan and French Fans.
Reports suggest that around 2,500 police have been stationed in and around Paris, however, social media posts already suggest that some trouble has broken out with fireworks and flares being let off in downtown areas.
Les Marocain après la défaite de leur équipe 🙄❤️🔥 #FraMarEn coupe du monde 2022 #MoroccoVsFrance #francemaroc #FIFAWorldCup #Paris #France #Football #FRAMOR #Vidéo #ChampsElysees pic.twitter.com/Iqpf9zVGXt
— Actu2dinguerie (@Actu2dinguerie) December 14, 2022
Les Marocain après la défaite de leur équipe 🙄❤️🔥 #FraMarEn coupe du monde 2022 #MoroccoVsFrance #francemaroc #FIFAWorldCup #Paris #France #Football #FRAMOR #Vidéo #ChampsElysees pic.twitter.com/Iqpf9zVGXt
— Actu2dinguerie (@Actu2dinguerie) December 14, 2022
Celebrations underway in Bordeaux as France attain a 2nd consecutive World Cup final appearance. (🎥@VictorGascouat) pic.twitter.com/NmOj6s4UAq
— Get French Football News (@GFFN) December 14, 2022
Celebrations underway in Bordeaux as France attain a 2nd consecutive World Cup final appearance. (🎥@VictorGascouat) pic.twitter.com/NmOj6s4UAq
— Get French Football News (@GFFN) December 14, 2022
Whilst in Fuengirola police are also taking no chances.
Morrocan fans across the world have celebrated throughout the game.
Half time celebrations in Schilderswijk.
One goal down hasn’t dented Dutch-Moroccan spirit #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/cjLMMKgjO7
— anna holligan 🎙 (@annaholligan) December 14, 2022
Half time celebrations in Schilderswijk.
One goal down hasn’t dented Dutch-Moroccan spirit #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/cjLMMKgjO7
— anna holligan 🎙 (@annaholligan) December 14, 2022
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.