WATCH: Football fans take to the streets amid heavy police presence

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 14 December 2022 • 22:31

French football fans have taken to the streets up and down Europe to celebrate their semi-final win, with reports of partying and hooters blaring.

With passions running high police in France and in Spain are out in force to ensure that there is no trouble between Morrocan and French Fans.

Reports suggest that around 2,500 police have been stationed in and around Paris, however, social media posts already suggest that some trouble has broken out with fireworks and flares being let off in downtown areas. 

Whilst in Fuengirola police are also taking no chances. 

Morrocan fans across the world have celebrated throughout the game.

Peter McLaren-Kennedy

Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

