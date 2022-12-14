Real Mallorca now has permission to finish the refurbishment of Son Moix

The project which has now been approved has a budget of €13,504,605.

Son Moix is the football stadium located in Palma de Mallorca, Balearic Islands, Spain, and serves as the home ground of RCD Mallorca. It is the largest stadium in the Balearic Islands and the 26th largest in Spain.

With the first phase already completed, Mallorca was awaiting the granting of the building permit for the remodelling work. The works of the first phase consisted of constructing a new stand in the lower part of the Sol stand, with a new inclination to bring the spectators 8.5 metres closer to the pitch.

The second phase of the remodelling of the stadium, which was pending the granting of the building permit, consists of remodelling the Gol Norte, an action that will take the whole season.