How to care for your hair in December

By Betty Henderson • 15 December 2022 • 14:16

Ditch the blow dryer when you can to get healthier hair during the winter

DECEMBER brings several hair woes. Between cold and windy weather drying out your hair and hats crushing your hairstyle, it can be hard to deal with your hair during the winter.

But all is not lost, today we share some tips from hairdressers so you feel and look your best for all of your festive social events this season!

Hydration

Getting luscious locks starts within. Ensure you’re getting enough hydration throughout the day and your hair will show the results.

Cut back on washes

During winter weather the prospect of a warm shower is very tempting, and by all means go for it, but don’t wash your hair every time you shower. Washing your hair frequently can strip it of its natural oils which are needed to keep your hair looking healthy and feeling fresh.

Wear a hat

Although the thought of a hat crushing your style and making your hair frizzy is frustrating, hats are necessary during December to protect your hair from dry air which causes breakages and damages.

Air dry hair

Frequently blow drying your hair makes your hair brittle and dry. Fight this by letting your hair dry naturally, it will appear more healthy and shiny. Factor this in to your routine by planning hair washes for evenings instead of mornings.