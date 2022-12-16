Helping hand for charity fighting global hunger and poverty

By Betty Henderson • 16 December 2022 • 14:19

The council team takes a look at Manos Unidas’ Christmas collection campaign, fighting hunger globally

ALMERÍA City Council showed some seasonal solidarity in a visit to a local charity on Thursday, December 15 as they get stuck into to a Christmas campaign, fighting hunger.

National organisation, Manos Unidas has opened a pop-up charity shop at Paseo de Almería, 73 which will remain open until Saturday, January 5. The shop stocks a variety of fairtrade and artisan products from all over the world that will make perfect Christmas gifts while helping to alleviate global hunger.

José Juan Moreno, local President of Manos Unidas, thanked the Mayor for her visit saying “She has helped to raise the profile of our charity which works to help the needy”. He also highlighted the strong support from local people in one of the current campaigns fighting hunger in Cambodia.

Manos Unidas is a national NGO which works in more than 60 countries worldwide on development projects. With more than 6,100 volunteers, the charity has 721 active projects working to help more than 1.5 million people. Locally, the charity has more than 100 volunteers, some of whom are set to man the new charity shop over the festive period.