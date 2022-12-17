Medical staff working in ‘unfit health centre’ in Redovan (Alicante) claims

By Linda Hall • 17 December 2022 • 20:45
REDOVAN: Waiting for a new health centre
Photo credit: CC/Santangelino
The surgeries housed in the Ricardo Ruiz Poveda social centre were inadequate both for the health professionals and patients, declared the UGT union which represents the Orihuela Health District’s medical staff.
Union sources also maintained that they had been complaining about the Redovan centre’s problems for at least three years. Classed as a Consultorio, the small centre is the responsibility of the town hall which has failed to solve its problems, the union maintained.
An inspection last year by the regional Health department’s Risks and Occupational Safety Service concluded that the Redovan premises lacked space, adequate lighting and sufficient ventilation in some areas and noted that closed and unused municipal offices could provide more space.
“The town hall has provided everything that has been asked,” countered Redovan mayor Nely Ruiz in response to the union’s claims.
She also stated that the town hall asked the regional Health department to build a health centre eight years ago. This has since received a €1.2 million budget allocation and the town hall will provide a 1,000-square metre plot in Avenida Diputacion.
Once the Generalitat gives the go-ahead, the project will be put to the vote in a plenary session before next May’s municipal elections, Ruiz said.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.