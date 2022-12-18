Russia to boost frontline morale with musicians, circus performances and actors

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 18 December 2022 • 17:57

Russian troops - Image eanstudio / Shutterstock.com

With morale on the frontline flagging and troops needing a boost, Russia is sending musicians, actors and even circus performers to “cheer them up.”

According to Sky News on Sunday, December 18 the Ministry of Defence is to use “creative brigades” to “raise the morale of troops.”

The news of the “creative brigades” comes on the same day that Russia confirmed that the minister of defence had visited the frontline to see the situation for himself.

With winter having drawn in and Russia have had to retreat, morale amongst troops is said to be at a low point.

Although the ministry is sending the different groups through to cheer the troops up, they do express concern that the effort will not overcome the difficulties and issues being experienced on the frontline.

A statement issued by the ministry said: “Military music and organised entertainment for deployed troops have a long history in many militaries but in Russia, they are strongly intertwined with the Soviet-era concept of ideological political education.

“Fragile morale almost certainly continues to be a significant vulnerability across much of the Russian force.

“However, soldiers’ concerns primarily focus on very high casualty rates, poor leadership, pay problems, lack of equipment and ammunition, and lack of clarity about the war’s objectives.

“The creative brigades’ efforts are unlikely to substantively alleviate these concerns.”

The ministry is realistic in its assessment as it sends musicians, circus performances and actors to boost morale, with equipment shortages and losses continuing to affect troops.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.