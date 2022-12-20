A new Christmas Village brings the festive magic to Almuñécar

By Betty Henderson • 20 December 2022 • 15:09

Almuñécar’s Christmas Village has launched, bringing festive cheer to local children and families

CHRISTMAS got off to a magnificent start in Almuñécar with the opening of the town’s Christmas village on Saturday, December 17. Crowds gathered to soak in the festive atmosphere and enjoy a vibrant array of attractions and seasonal snacks.

The Christmas village brings festive magic to the town, particularly for children with plenty of attractions including games stalls and bouncy castles. There is family fun for all ages too, with a huge variety of seasonal sweet treats.

Speaking at Saturday’s launch, Councillor for Culture, Alberto Garcia Gilabert described the attractions on offer in the village and invited locals and visitors to get involved, “We hope our Christmas Village has something to appeal to everyone”.

Local residents can also enjoy fabulous discounts at the Christmas village after a more than 10,000 discount vouchers worth 50 cents each were released to businesses in the town. The vouchers can be used in exchange for rides in the park or other Christmas products.

The Christmas Village is located opposite the Río Verde children’s park and is open each afternoon of the holiday period, until Sunday, January 8.