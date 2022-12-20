Lux Mundi welcome in the New Year with a stunning schedule of events

By Betty Henderson • 20 December 2022 • 14:51

Lux Mundi are hosting a ‘Lucky Grapes’ event on December 30 to welcome in the New Year with a toast and the Spanish tradition

LUX Mundi has announced another packed programme of prayer and social events for the remainder of the festive period and into January. The association is set to host events at their

The association will round up their festive celebrations with an early New Year’s celebration on Friday, December 30. Guests are invited for a ‘Lucky Grapes’ ceremony at 12pm at their centre in Torre del Mar, to raise a toast to 2023. Tickets cost €3 and are available from the centre.

Lux Mundi’s popular excursions also return in January. The association is holding a trip to Gibraltar on Thursday, January 12, allowing visitors to take advantage of the post-Christmas sales and exciting attractions in the British enclave. Tickets cost €18 for association members or €20 for guests.

The group’s usual schedule will also continue throughout January with a Spanish practice group, an arts and crafts club on Wednesdays and coffee mornings each Friday.

Further events are also set to be released in January to mark Week of Prayer for Christian Unity which takes place from Wednesday, January 18 for one week.