No one will go without this Christmas in Nerja thanks to a festive hamper drive

By Betty Henderson • 20 December 2022 • 14:28

A collaboration between La Caixa Foundation and a local foodbank distributed 110 hampers to families in Nerja

CHRISTMAS came early for 110 families in Nerja who received festive gift hampers thanks to a charity campaign. A whole host of generous local people came together to hand out the Christmas baskets on Monday, December 14.

The campaign was organised through a collaboration between Nerja Solidaria foodbank, the local council and La Caixa bank, to ensure that nobody in the area goes without festive cheer over the Christmas period. The Christmas baskets contained a variety of emergency food supplies and festive products to help all in the town celebrate the holidays.

Nerja Councillor for Social Services, Daniel Rivas thanked the La Caixa Foundation for their charity projects which focus on combatting social exclusion, improving quality of life for vulnerable people, and fighting poverty. The local branch of La Caixa Foundation donated a whopping €6000 towards the festive food hampers in this appeal.

Rivas also thanked Nerja Solidaria for its work describing it as “helping many people in need in our local area”. The foodbank organises appeals throughout the year to provide nutritious food to those in need.