Roman reveal as Rincón de La Victoria launches its first historical museum

By Betty Henderson • 20 December 2022 • 8:45

Rincón de La Victoria welcomes its first museum, Roman Villa Antiopa which dates back to the 3rd century AD.

RINCÓN de La Victoria celebrated a historic milestone on Monday, December 19 with the official launch of its ancient Roman Villa Antiopa. The estate dates back to the 3rd century AD., and offers guests a unique insight into the town’s abundant history.

New meets old at the completely renovated site which offers hi-tech interactive activities for guests including audio-visual material, virtual reality systems, and screens to bring the Roman Empire closer for visitors. The museum is also accessible with material available in several languages.

The museum also boasts an impressive collection featuring 142 pieces including columns and household items and furniture. There are also 13 mosaics including a spectacular tile design depicting a Greek mythological scene featuring Satyr and the villa’s namesake, Antiope.

The site is the town’s first historical museum, which was highlighted by Mayor, Francisco Salado at the opening, “It’s a unique cultural site, there is no other museum like this in the whole country, with such well-preserved mosaics in the centre of a town”.

The development is sure to bring even more scientific and tourist interest to the already-flourishing town.