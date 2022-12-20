Star-studded start list for international music festival in Torre del Mar

By Betty Henderson • 20 December 2022 • 9:10

Next year’s festival is expected to be even bigger than this year’s event which saw 135,000 revellers gather

TORRE del Mar’s biggest event, Weekend Beach Festival, is set to be back even bigger than ever in 2023. Huge musical stars including Maluma, Kiko Veneno, and Fangoria will grace next year’s line-up for the popular music festival.

Local Mayor, Jesús Pérez Atencia announced the line-up on Friday, December 16 alongside organisers saying, “These massive headliners will undoubtedly bring huge numbers of people to our town”. He highlighted the festival as an event which places Torre del Mar on the international map, particularly with global performers such as Maluma.

Atencia thanked organisers for their choice of Torre del Mar to host the event, referring to “the significant economic impact” of the event. Last year more than 135,000 music lovers celebrated a love for music at the festival.

The four day music festival will return to the beach town on July 5 until 8 next year, and will bring a whole host of revellers to the region to enjoy the music and local attractions. Tickets have already gone on sale for the event which is expected to sell out.