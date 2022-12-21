How to prevent firework-induced anxiety in your pets

By Betty Henderson • 21 December 2022 • 16:24

Keep your pet distracted during firework displays to help prevent anxiety attacks

THE festive season is here, and there is so much to celebrate. But this can be a scary time of year for our furry friends, due to fireworks and lots of noise all around. Today we share some top tips from vets to help your pet stay calm and to keep anxiety levels low.

Fireworks and pets don’t mix

Firstly, if you are going to celebrate in a place with lots of fireworks, it’s best to leave your pets at home. If you are planning to set off fireworks on your own property, ensure all windows and doors are closed before releasing them, or consider leaving your pet with a friend so your party doesn’t stress them out.

Distraction works wonders

You can help to take your pet’s attention off fireworks by playing music or entertaining your pet with a fun game or activity that you know they like. Comfort can also help to keep your pet from focusing on fireworks, so ensure they are in a comfortable spot, surrounded by familiar toys and blankets.

Consider medication

If you know that fireworks give your pet anxiety, consider going to the vet for some medication before the big day. Vets can prescribe medication to soothe nerves and calm your pet down.