The most affordable electric cars in Spain

By Betty Henderson • 21 December 2022 • 16:08

The Dacia Spring is the cheapest electric car available on the Spanish market and offers enviable features and a unique design

A recent report also found that steep prices were the greatest factor dissuading consumers in Spain from choosing electric cars. Here, we bring you a list of the most affordable electric cars on the market in Spain, to make your decision easier!

Dacia Spring

This is the cheapest electric car available on the Spanish market. Starting at €13,500, it is cheaper than all competitors and comparable models. The car is an excellent option for round-town travel with rapid charging functions, a range of 155 kilometres, and comfortable seating for four passengers.

MG4

Another affordable market is the MG4, which starts at €19,280. The model boasts an impressive range of 300 kilometres and rapid charging, so is a great choice for inter-city travel and is significantly cheaper than competitor models.

Fiat 500e

Fiat’s popular 500 model has made the transition to electric energy in style. Its electric model works well as a round-town choice with a compact body and range of 135 kilometres. It remains an affordable option, starting at €21,000.

Sonio Sion

This striking new model is set to hit the market in 2023. The car offers hybrid solar and electric charging making it unique in its field. The car is set to cost €23,000 and offers a whopping range of 260 kilometres.