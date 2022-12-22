Festive foodbank drive to fill shelves in Nerja this Christmas

By Betty Henderson • 22 December 2022 • 15:24

The local Partido Popular are bringing back their annual foodbank donation campaign which collected more than 8500kg of supplies last year

A Christmas donation drive in Nerja got off to a flying start on Wednesday, December 21. The local Partido Popular political party launched its foodbank collection campaign which kicked off several weeks of festive generosity in the town.

The event, which is now in its seventh year, aims to provide food and other essential supplies for Nerja Solidaria foodbank and for Caritas’ social work in the towns of Nerja and Maro. All of the food donated will be given to families in need so that no one spends Christmas with an empty stomach.

The party’s local secretary, Jonathan Méndez explained the aims of the campaign, “Our campaign has provided 38,000kg of food to local families in need over the last seven years, and we want to add to that. Our work is all thanks to generous people in the local community, businesspeople and charity groups”.

Party members are collecting non-perishable goods at the local party headquarters at Calle Angustias, 20 on weekdays from 5pm until 8pm. The campaign will run until Friday, January 27 to ensure that all local families have some winter sustenance.