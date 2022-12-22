Property owners in Arboleas (Almeria) can now sleep easy at last

By Linda Hall • 22 December 2022 • 18:50

ARBOLEAS: Properties are finally in owners’ names Photo credit: Eduardo Milla

ARBOLEAS town hall is continuing its measures to legalise irregularly-built homes constructed many years ago outside the town centre.

Having created a General Urban Development Plan (PGOU) to recognise them, the town hall is now putting together measures to name the householders as the properties’ legal owners.

This has been one of the last procedures linked to the legalisation process, Arboleas mayor Cristobal Garcia told a Cadena SER radio interviewer.

All that remained now was to declare that these zones were developed land, Garcia said, describing it as “the last rung on the ladder.”

Approximately 40 property owners would benefit from the modifications in the Los Requenas and El Campillo areas, the mayor explained, adding that this number would increase considerably once the same procedures were carried out in Los Torres.

The town hall believed that this would be carried out “imminently”, Garcia said.

“I returned to politics in 2011 with the intention of putting right the things that were wrong,” the mayor continued. “We want to prepare the town for the future with regulated and standardised norms so that things like this never happen again.”

