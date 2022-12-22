Record in Rincón de La Victoria as the town passes landmark of 50,000 residents

By Betty Henderson • 22 December 2022 • 13:11

Increasing numbers of people are settling in Rincón de La Victoria thanks to its excellent quality of life and opportunities

THE latest national data has revealed that the population in Rincón de La Victoria has soared past 50,000 residents.

End of year data released by the National Office for Statistics (INE), on Wednesday, December 21, revealed that 50,569 people were registered as living in the town as of January 1 2022. The town becomes the ninth in the region to reach the milestone.

As well as being a landmark moment for the town, it will also mean increases in funding for infrastructure, transport and social services for residents thanks to government regulations about town size. The increase means the town is set to receive more than €1 million in funding next year.

Speaking about the announcement, local Mayor, Francisco Salado expressed his delight, “This is very positive news for our town, it means more and more people are choosing this town as their home”.

The news reflects well on the council’s work to improve quality of life if more people are settling in the town. Salado added his satisfaction that local services are set to be improved due to the funding increases.