Santa’s elves get to work in Níjar to ensure every child gets a gift

By Betty Henderson • 22 December 2022 • 16:18

The group are aiming to equal last year’s huge collection of toys and games which were distributed among children in the community

A whole host of local youth volunteers are coming together to bring the festive magic to all children in Níjar. Sol Descalzo youth group are leading a toy collection drive which they launched on Thursday, December 1 to run throughout the month.

Dedicated young volunteers from Sol Descalzo are working with staff at the Andalucia de San Isidro School, and CEIP Juan Sebastián El Cano school to collect toys and games. The group aims to ensure that no child is left without a toy at Christmas, and encourages the community to get involved. Many of the toys will be donated to children in the social care system.

The group are collecting donations at the schools and their headquarters, but are also running a collection service around Níjar which can be requested at: 643241614. The only request is that toys are in good condition so they can be enjoyed by other children.

Sol Descalzo is a youth organisation that runs activities for children of all ages in San Isidro and Níjar, with the goal of promoting social inclusion and instilling strong community values in local children.