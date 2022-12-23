Fundraiser on track to help nine-year-old in Vélez-Málaga fund arm operation

By Betty Henderson • 23 December 2022 • 18:27

Nine-year-old Jesús Antonio lives in Vélez-Málaga and needs an operation to be able to use his arm properly

A campaign to help a youngster with a medical issue in Vélez-Málaga has received an outpouring of support from the public. A fundraising page which was launched to help fund his medical care raised more than €2,400 by Friday, December 23.

Nine-year-old Jesús Antonio suffers from ‘brachial plexus palsy’ due to misuse of forceps during his birth in Venezuela. The condition restricts movement in his right arm, affects his hand grip and means that the arm is much weaker than his left arm.

Despite receiving occupational therapy since he was born, Jesús Antonio is still suffering from the painful condition, and can’t play with his friends or pursue his passion of goalkeeping. After moving to Spain, the family visited a specialist in Barcelona who has recommended an operation to resolve the issue.

His mother, Ribetzy Mota, created a fundraising page at the end of November saying “My son has a dream, and it’s to be able to move his arm”. The family is trying to raise €8000 to fund the operation at a children’s hospital in Barcelona.

Jesús Antonio’s fundraising page is available online at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/a-jesus-en-su-operacion-en-su-brazo-derecho