By Anna Ellis • 23 December 2022 • 15:17

Pip Utton brings Charles Dickens to Javea in 2023. Image: Javea Players.

Pip Utton really is extraordinary.

He is the Edinburgh Fringe staple – much respected for his one-man shows about as diverse a cast of characters as Hitler, Einstein, Churchill, Bacon, Thatcher and Dickens – is a byword for class and consistency.

Pip plays Dickens as he spent his final twelve years on speaking tours which astonished capacity audiences on both sides of the Atlantic. His private life was spent in the company of the beautiful young actress Ellen Tiernan, his beloved muse and confidant. This is happy and contented Dickens enjoying entertaining his friends.

In his inimitable style, Pip connects Dickens with the audience, removes the mask of a legend and reveals the man you thought you knew.

Catch Pip at the Javea Players Studio Theatre (near Mercadona in the old town), Calle Cronista Figueras Pacheco 6, Javea, on January 27 and 28, 2023.

Doors open at 7:00.PM for curtain up at 7:30.PM.

There is Parking on the streets around Mercadona or in El Clot.

For more information or to book tickets, head to the website: /javeaplayers.com/

