BREAKING UPDATE – Racist French shooter who killed three formally charged with murder

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 26 December 2022 • 20:22

20:16 (December 26) – The 69-year-old Frenchman who shot and killed three people in an area of Paris frequented by the Kurdish, appeared in court today where he was charged with murder. Branded a racist, the shooter has openly stated that he has a “pathological hatred” of “strangers” that has driven him to try and kill foreigners now living in Paris. Remanded in custody, authorities say that he wanted to kill himself after taking as many lives as possible. But a quick response from local police saw him being overpowered and arrested before he could take more lives or his own. 17:06 (December 23) – The shooting is now confirmed to have taken place in a predominantly Kurdish neighbourhood of Paris.

As a result, protests have broken out with Kurds taking to the street to vent their anger. Police reinforcements have been brought in resulting in clashes that have left a number of people injured.

The suspect, known to the police, was not known to the intelligence services, was not registered for radicalization and was not an activist of one of the recently dissolved far-right groups, according to the minister.

Gérald Darmanin, the Interior Minister said that there is no evidence that the shooter targeted Kurds, but it is clear that he wanted to kill foreigners.

He added: “It is not certain that he has any political commitment even if, obviously, his motivations were a blatant attack on foreigners, but that, the judicial investigation will confirm it.”

There is some disquiet among the Kurdish community who believe that the shooter should not have been released and that they had essentially “dropped the ball” allowing him to carry out his heinous crime.

14:51 (December 23) – The shooter is understood to have been released from pre-trial detention on December 12 and has been under judicial care since.

It is understood that he had yet to face trial following his arrest earlier in the year for attacking migrants with a sword

14:07 (December 23) – The Prosecutor for the Republic of Paris, Laure Beccuau has said that the death toll from this morning’s shooting had risen to three. He said: “There are three dead, one person in a state of absolute emergency, two in relative and the defendant also injured, including in the face.” The police are believed to have opened a terrorism case as the investigation into the shooting continues, with the shooter believed to have been arrested more than a year ago for attacking a migrant camp with a sword. He is said to have only been released from prison recently. 12.46 (December 23) – Police have now confirmed that at least one person has died from the injuries sustained in the shooting. They have also confirmed that two of the other victims are in serious condition after the shooting near a Kurdish Centre. The First Deputy Mayor of Paris, Emmanuel Grégoire, has thanked the police for their quick response and said that he is working with them to understand what happened. 12.41 (December 23) – Several people have been wounded after a 60-year-old gunman opened fire in the 10th arrondissement of Paris this morning.

According to the news channel BFMTV on Friday, December 23 at least one person has been seriously injured with at least five others also sustaining injuries.