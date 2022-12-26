BREAKING UPDATE – Racist French shooter who killed three formally charged with murder

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 26 December 2022 • 20:22
Dozens affected by ammonia poisoning in Serbia after freight train derails
Branded a racist, the shooter has openly stated that he has a “pathological hatred” of “strangers” that has driven him to try and kill foreigners now living in Paris.
Remanded in custody, authorities say that he wanted to kill himself after taking as many lives as possible. But a quick response from local police saw him being overpowered and arrested before he could take more lives or his own.
As a result, protests have broken out with Kurds taking to the street to vent their anger. Police reinforcements have been brought in resulting in clashes that have left a number of people injured.
The suspect, known to the police, was not known to the intelligence services, was not registered for radicalization and was not an activist of one of the recently dissolved far-right groups, according to the minister.
Gérald Darmanin, the Interior Minister said that there is no evidence that the shooter targeted Kurds, but it is clear that he wanted to kill foreigners.
He added: “It is not certain that he has any political commitment even if, obviously, his motivations were a blatant attack on foreigners, but that, the judicial investigation will confirm it.”
There is some disquiet among the Kurdish community who believe that the shooter should not have been released and that they had essentially “dropped the ball” allowing him to carry out his heinous crime.
It is understood that he had yet to face trial following his arrest earlier in the year for attacking migrants with a sword
🔴 SUIVI – #FaitsDivers : Un enquête a été ouverte pour "assassinat", "homicides volontaires" et "violences aggravées" après une #fusillade rue d'#Enghien à #Paris. #fusillade #shooting pic.twitter.com/OdkFnVQldm
— FranceNews24 (@FranceNews24) December 23, 2022
🔴 SUIVI – #FaitsDivers : Un enquête a été ouverte pour "assassinat", "homicides volontaires" et "violences aggravées" après une #fusillade rue d'#Enghien à #Paris. #fusillade #shooting pic.twitter.com/OdkFnVQldm
— FranceNews24 (@FranceNews24) December 23, 2022
He said: “There are three dead, one person in a state of absolute emergency, two in relative and the defendant also injured, including in the face.”
The police are believed to have opened a terrorism case as the investigation into the shooting continues, with the shooter believed to have been arrested more than a year ago for attacking a migrant camp with a sword. He is said to have only been released from prison recently.
They have also confirmed that two of the other victims are in serious condition after the shooting near a Kurdish Centre.
The First Deputy Mayor of Paris, Emmanuel Grégoire, has thanked the police for their quick response and said that he is working with them to understand what happened.
According to the news channel BFMTV on Friday, December 23 at least one person has been seriously injured with at least five others also sustaining injuries.
The shooting which took place in the 10th arrondissement of Paris, at the level of the rue d’Enghien saw the man firing seven or eight shots in the street according to eyewitnesses.
A local shopkeeper said, “Seven to eight shots fired in the street, it’s total panic, we remained locked inside.”
Police are said to be on the scene and people have been asked to avoid the area, although they believe that the man has been arrested and is in police custody. No further information has been provided and the motive for the shooting that has left several injured is as yet unknown.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Working to understand what happened?
The EU is funding the islamic takeover of the continent.
That much is obvious.
The why is a trickier question.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.