German couple rescued from Frigiliana mountains after losing their way

By Betty Henderson • 27 December 2022 • 11:49

Two German hikers were rescued from a mountainous region near to Frigiliana after losing their way 24 hours earlier

EXPERT mountain rescue services worked quickly to help a German couple to safety after they lost their way and needed assistance when hiking in Axarquía. The couple, who were on holiday, spent more than 24 hours in the countryside near to Frigiliana.

A German couple in their 70s were found by police and mountain rescue services after they received a call about missing people on Friday, December 23.

The couple were found safe in the Lomas del Chíllar region, but were suffering from dehydration after being lost for more 24 hours. After losing their way they spent the night outdoors, but unusually high temperatures meant that they avoided catching hypothermia.

The couple’s son who was staying with them in a rental property in Frigiliana called police on Friday morning after his parents didn’t return from their hike that they took the previous day. The police alerted mountain rescue services who began a search.

The couple were found by mountain rescue agent, Julio Fernández after a search mission which lasted all morning. Fernández walked the couple back to Frigiliana where they were reunited with their son.