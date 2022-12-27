Surfing Santa relaxes after present delivering in Almuñécar

By Betty Henderson • 27 December 2022 • 11:36

Santa relaxed in Almuñécar after a busy Christmas day with a paddle surf class

FATHER Christmas made an extended stop in Almuñécar to take in the sun and sea in the coastal town on Monday, December 26. Santa indulged in some relaxation with a paddle surf session after a busy Christmas Eve, delivering presents around the world.

Surf lovers joined Father Christmas on La Herradura beach for a paddle surf session in the morning. Sunny skies and warm sea temperatures made for a delightful morning spent celebrating the extended Christmas break.

Surfers from La Herradura Windsurf guided Father Christmas and a gang of surfers on a morning coastal tour. Young and old people from the town also lined the beaches and coastal streets to greet Father Christmas and thank him for their gifts.

Surfers took to Facebook to thank Father Christmas for his visit and a fantastic morning spent enjoying the town’s temperate climate and winter sun. The unseasonably pleasant weather follows two weeks of heavy rain, and allowed residents to enjoy Christmas outdoors.