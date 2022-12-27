By Imran Khan • 27 December 2022 • 10:59

Worst climate related disasters of 2022 revealed. Photo by Asianet Pakistan Shutterstock.com

As climate change across the world intensifies a report suggests that Hurricane Ian in the US and Cuba in September caused the biggest financial loss in 2022 worth $100bn (€94bn), while most people died during the floods in Pakistan in June

Climate change driven by global rising temperatures had one of the worst impacts on our planet in 2022 with storms, floods and droughts each costing at least $3bn (€2.8bn). This has been revealed in a recent report compiled by Christian Aid, which highlights the most expensive disasters in 2022.

According to the report, Hurricane Ian which hit the U.S. and Cuba in September, caused the biggest financial impact at an estimated cost of $100bn (€94bn). The aid agency said in the report that over 130 people lost their lives and more than 40,000 were displaced from their homes.

But the biggest impact with regards to the human cost was witnessed in the Pakistan floods. Described by scientists as a disaster caused due to climate change, the floods resulted in the death of over 17,39 people, while more than seven million people were displaced. The aid agency said in the report that the financial costs were estimated at $5.6bn (€5.2bn), but as this was only the cost of insured losses, the actual extent of the damage is estimated at over $30bn (€28bn).

The report also covered Storm Eunice which hit the UK, Ireland, and other parts of Europe in February this year. The aid agency says that over 16 people died due to the storm, which cost an estimated $4.3bn (€4bn) in losses.

Other disasters highlighted in the report include droughts in China and Brazil. Christian aid report suggests that the losses in China are estimated at $8.4bn (€7.8bn), while in Brazil at $4bn (€3.7bn).

Aside from this, devastating floods in Australia and South Africa have also been included in the report. The aid agency estimated that over 27 people died in Australia during February, while 459 people died in South Africa during April. The report said, in both disasters, tens of thousands were displaced, while the losses due are estimated in billions.

