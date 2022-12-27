By Matthew Roscoe • 27 December 2022 • 13:54

Heartbreak as another young ice hockey player dies suddenly after suffering stroke complications. Image: @STPCapitals/Twitter

TRAGIC news from the US after a young ice hockey player died suddenly over Christmas following complications from a stroke suffered earlier this month.

The St. Paul Capitals Hockey Association (SPCHA) reported that one of their young ice hockey players died suddenly over Christmas at the age of 16 after suffering a stroke on December 6.

“After suffering a series of strokes, Cormick Scanlan passed away peacefully last night surrounded by family,” the St. Paul Capitals Hockey Association wrote on Twitter.

“Mick played with the Caps through Bantams.”

It added: “Our strength is with the Scanlans and all who loved Cormick. Rest in peace.”

Founded in 1973, the SPCHA is the largest youth hockey association in St. Paul, Minnesota (USA).

Cormick had bypass surgery on December 15 after it was revealed that the series of strokes was brought on by a rare condition called moyamoya disease.

Earlier this month a GoFundMe page for set up for the parents of Cormick to help with treatment payments.

“Cormick suffered a stroke on December 6th,” the page read.

“Angiogram revealed that he has a rare condition called moyamoya disease.”

It added: “Bypass surgery is scheduled for Thursday the 15th to repair the left side carotid artery with blood vessels from his head.

“Surgery is to eliminate chances of a stroke recurring. Rehabilitation for mobility and speech to follow.”

Moyamoya disease is a rare blood vessel (vascular) disorder in which the carotid artery in the skull becomes blocked or narrowed, reducing blood flow to your brain.

Tributes flooded social media following news of the young hockey player’s death.

One person wrote: “Tragic.”

While another person wrote: “Sad. Terrible. Far too many young passing away too soon. God speed, young man.”

The news of Cormick’s sudden death comes after Abakar Kazbekov, 18, an ice hockey player for The London Knights playing in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), died suddenly and unexpectedly earlier this month.

On Saturday, December 17, a statement from the league and hockey club read: “The Ontario Hockey League and the London Knights are saddened to announce the sudden passing of player Abakar Kazbekov.

“Abakar has been a valued member of the team since 2021. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates.”

Prior to Abakar Kazbekov’s unexpected death, Canadian ice hockey player Ryan Couling lost his brave battle with a rare form of cancer.

Airdrie Thunder “warrior” Ryan Couling sadly passed away at the age of 20 after being diagnosed with Fibrolamellar hepatocellular Carcinoma.

Prior to that, Canadian hockey team Ayr Centennials mourned the loss of club captain Eli Palfreyman who died of a “medical incident” during a game on Tuesday, August 30.

