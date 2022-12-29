Mojácar’s lighting display is the gift that keeps on giving as it is further extended

By Betty Henderson • 29 December 2022 • 18:20

There’s plenty of time to marvel at Mojácar’s Christmas lighting display after authorities extended it until the end of January

MOJÁCAR keep its prize Christmas lights thanks to their popularity. The town won the dazzling decorations in the Ferrero Rocher’s ‘Together we shine brighter’ competition and they can now be admired until the end of January.

The council announced that the lights will remain up until at least Tuesday, January 31, thanks to their popularity which has seen people from all over Andalucía and further afield flock to the town to see the famed display.

Local Mayor, Rosa María Cano said the spectacular lighting display could even remain up for longer than the end of January if interest remains so high.

The council explained, “This way Mojácar will shine brightly for longer”. The decision is set to stimulate local business in the town centre.

Mojácar won the Italian chocolatier’s Christmas competition earlier in December which seeks to award a bespoke Christmas lighting creation to an Almerían town which meets its criteria of having a rich history, culture, cuisine and welcoming atmosphere. The town received the elegant display featuring distinctive Ferrero Rocher designs as a result.