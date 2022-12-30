Almería NIBS: News in Brief from the Almería region

By Betty Henderson • 30 December 2022 • 12:24
Jo Kershaw and Gwen Williams coordinated a successful gift donation campaign in Arboleas
Community Christmas
Councils in Huercal-Overa and Arboleas thanked locals for gift donation campaigns. ‘Superwomen’ Jo Kershaw and Gwen Williams were named in Arboleas for their festive fundraising, while another local group donated presents to 51 children in 18 different families in Huercal-Overa.
Fancy dress
More than 2000 runners showed off their athletic abilities and incredible climate change-themed fancy dress choices at Almería’s San Silvestre run on Christmas Day. An exciting sprint finish saw Youness Belyamna take the men’s victory and Alejandra Gálvez win the women’s.
Warm wishes
Almería’s Mayor, María del Mar Vázquez brought some festive cheer to local emergency and social services and religious groups with a traditional Christmas Eve visit. She thanked them for their service and wished all service providers success in 2023.
Export excellence
Almería’s ports reported excellent figures in 2022 as the fourth most productive port in Andalucía after Cádiz, Huelva, and Cádiz. Almería’s exports contributed to Andalucía leading national export standings by tonnes of goods during the last year.
Green coast
Authorities in Almería are set to request a further €4 million in funding from the European Union in conjunction with the local university for sustainability projects including creating new parks and gardens in the city and along the coast itself.
Festive flower
Almería has been recognised as one of the biggest national producer of poinsettias, the distinctive red flower popular in homes at Christmas, and Easter in Spain. The region is thought to have grown more than eight million plants this year.
