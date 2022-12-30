Carboneras hikers put their best foot first for a 2023 filled with walking fun

By Betty Henderson • 30 December 2022 • 15:21

A Carboneras hiking group meet regularly to discover more of the local area and enjoy the great outdoors

PREPARATIONS are underway for the new 2023 season with Carboneras’ hiking club, El Club Montañero Carbonero. The season is set to kick off with a low difficulty hike on Sunday, December 8.

All members of the club and non-members are invited to join in the fun in the walk which will cover a picturesque 17.5 kilometre route that is fairly accessible for walkers. Hikers will take in the distinctively Almerían scenery from Escullos to Cala Higuera and then on to Pozo de Los Frailes over an expected four and a half hours.

The council’s Department for Sport have thrown their support behind the event to encourage locals to get active and to take advantage of their beautiful surroundings.

As well as getting some outdoor exercise, participants can enjoy socialising and make friends with other avid walkers. The walk is also a brilliant opportunity to discover more of the local area

To register your interest in the walk, contact the walking club by WhatsApp to: 616104404, by Facebook, or by email to: [email protected]