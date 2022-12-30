Infrastructure improvement in Almería with motorway port connection project

By Betty Henderson • 30 December 2022 • 9:20

Almería Council has pledged to develop a new motorway link for the city’s ports

ROAD networks in Almería are set for a major improvement as connectivity becomes a key focus of the City Council’s agenda for 2023. In a meeting on Thursday, December 22, the Mayor, María del Mar Vázquez highlighted city and port connectivity as a focus for the council.

At the meeting, the Mayor spoke with the President of Almería Port Authority, María del Rosario Soto, who highlighted current infrastructure inadequacies facing the port. Soto explained that the lack of direct motorway connections with the port “enormously hampers the development of our port and the competitiveness of companies”.

Almería’s port is currently the only one of its size in the country that does not have a direct motorway link. The council has pledged to draw up plans with the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Planning in 2023 to confront the issue.

Developing stronger road connections would improve business prospects and provide job opportunities in the area, both at the port and in the construction of the motorway link.