Níjar’s fresh produce industry is recovering from the pandemic

By Betty Henderson • 30 December 2022 • 13:52

Níjar’s Mayor poses with some locally grown and packaged tomatoes during a factory visit

FRESH agricultural products drive the entire economy in Almería, and it is the same case in Níjar, where local farm produce is vital for the town. One such local business is CoproNíjar, which has a newly developed biological facility in San Isidro.

The Mayor of Níjar, Esperanza Pérez Felices made a site visit to the new facility alongside the Councillor for Agriculture, Manuel Moreno Bonilla on Thursday, December 29. The factory opened for production at the start of the pandemic, so was originally hit by restrictions, but has now returned to full operations.

The council team observed the factory’s process to prepare fresh produce for sale, including locally grown tomatoes. Afterwards they got an opportunity to chat with the company president, Francisco de Vés and the board of directors about current production as well as medium and long-term infrastructure improvements.

All of the products distributed by CoproNíjar are one hundred percent organic and ecologically sourced from the local area.