Thailand to reward people who film dangerous driving and traffic offences

30 December 2022

Thai policeman filming traffic - Image OlegD / Shutterstock.com

Police in Thailand has come up with a novel way to try and improve road safety by announcing that they will reward people who film and send in clips of dangerous driving and other serious traffic offences.

As reported by the Telegraaf on Friday, December 30 authorities said that there was a need to reduce the death toll with more than 14,500 killed so far this year. That makes Thai roads among the most dangerous in the world.

As a result, police are keen to enlist the help of other drivers up to 10,000 baht (€272) for clips taken of traffic violations. But many are critical of the offer saying that in itself it could encourage bad driving as people resort to the use of mobiles to record other drivers.

Police say the campaign is intended to raise awareness about road safety and to reduce the number of accidents, however, some believe it will be an excuse to perform dangerous antics on the road and to earn money in the process.

Phillip Jordan, an international road safety expert, told the Guardian: “It could be a high-risk campaign if it provides a platform for bad and dangerous traffic behaviour.

“Especially if this campaign “provokes teams of drivers to film each other.”

The announcement to reward people who film dangerous driving and traffic offences comes ahead of New Year, a week during which more than 300 people die every day on the roads.

