Average price of electricity in Spain stays almost at rock bottom on Sunday, January 1

By Chris King • 31 December 2022 • 21:54

Image of electricity pylons. Credit: Dmitrydesign/Shutterstock.com

On Sunday, January 1, the average price of electricity in Spain stays extremely low, at €5.85/MWh.

The average price for regulated rate customers linked to the wholesale market in Spain will rise by 221.43 per cent this Sunday, January 1, compared to today, Saturday, December 31. Specifically, it will stand at €5.85/MWh.

According to provisional data from the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE), in the auction, the average price of energy in the wholesale market – the so-called ‘pool ‘- stands at €6.70/MWh tomorrow. Between midnight and 4pm, the price will stand at €0/MWh, while the maximum of €4007/MWh will occur between 9pm and 11pm.

Compensation for gas companies of €-0.85/MWh is added to this pool price. It must be paid by consumers who are beneficiaries of the measure, consumers of the regulated tariff (PVPC), or those who, despite being on the free market, have an indexed rate.

In the absence of the ‘Iberian exception’ mechanism to cap the price of gas for electricity generation, the price of electricity in Spain would be around €40.21/MWh on average. That would be €34.36/ MWh more than with the compensation for customers of the regulated rate, who will pay 85.45 per cent less on average as a result.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.