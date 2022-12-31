By Chris King • 31 December 2022 • 1:25
Active shooter situation with one dead at Geisinger Medical Centre in Danville, Pennsylvania
One female has been shot dead outside the Geisinger Medical Centre in Danville, Pennsylvania. The facility is currently locked down with a Code silver issued. This means an active shooter situation is ongoing with Danville law enforcement units currently responding. The shooter is said to be still at large.
There have been reports of as many as nine shots fired after the incident that occurred at around 6pm local time. A Code orange for shelter is also in place. According to local media, the deceased is believed to have been an employee and was killed in the car parking area, as reported by fox3now.com.
Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn confirmed there was one victim, as reported by the Danville News. Law enforcement agencies from Montour and Columbia County are on the scene, along with Milton state police.
This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.
