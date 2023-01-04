WATCH: Belarusian citizens reportedly being called to military enlistment offices after Russian aircraft spotted leaving Belarus

By Matthew Roscoe • 04 January 2023 • 14:47

Belarusian citizens reportedly being called to military enlistment offices after Russian aircraft spotted leaving Belarus. Image: Vital Hil/Shutterstock.com

FOLLOWING news that multiple Russian aircraft took off from airfields in Belarus on Wednesday, January 4, video footage circulating online reportedly shows Belarusian citizens being called to military enlistment offices.

Journalist Hanna Liubakova shared a video of a bus station in Belarus displaying an announcement that read: “All male citizens from 18 to 60 years old must come to an enlistment office or village executive committee to clarify their data.”

After sharing the footage from the bus station in Barysaw, a city in Belarus near the Berezina River in the Minsk Region 74 km north-east of Minsk, she added: “What on earth is that?”

#Belarus The announcement at the Barysau bus station: “All male citizens from 18 to 60 years old must come to an enlistment office or village executive committee to clarify their data.” What on earth is that? pic.twitter.com/H4NgSJsj2p — Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) January 4, 2023

The video led many online to speculate that Belarus was ready to enter the war in Ukraine.

“Don’t ongoing exercises also include the training of mobilisation tasks or something like that? So could be that if only in this place. Then again, many think (general) mobilization will start in Russia by tomorrow, maybe in Belarus too?” one person said on Twitter.

Doesn't there ongoing exercises also include the training of mobilization tasks or something like that? So could be that if only in this place. Then again, many think (general) mobilization will start in Russia by tomorrow, maybe in Belarus too? — marqs (@MarQs__) January 4, 2023

Another person wrote: “😳 hope this is not mobilisation call. Enough 💛💙and ❤️💚 lives are wasted already. Hope the people have the strength to stand up against Lukashenko 🫂🕯”

😳 hope this is not mobilisation call. Enough 💛💙and ❤️💚 lives are wasted already. Hope the people have the strength to stand up against Lukashenko 🫂🕯 https://t.co/9vyyq5zFPi — Erika 🏳️‍⚧️ (@ErikErika15) January 4, 2023

While a third person said: “If this is real then we may be seeing mobilisation in Belarus.”

If this is real then we may be seeing mobilisation in Belarus. https://t.co/cpinxXF3rG — Robert van der Noordaa (@g900ap) January 4, 2023

Back in October 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko agreed to deploy a joint regional grouping of troops to Ukraine.

However, since then, Belarus has not officially entered Ukraine alongside Russian forces.

On December 13, 2022, the Ministry of Defence in Belarus undertook a snap check of the army’s combat readiness as the country continued to cite the border with Ukraine as its biggest concern.

