By Imran Khan • 08 January 2023 • 10:02

Iranian man arrested in Germany over allegedly plotting chemical attacks. Photo by Bastian Kienitz Shutterstock.com

Police in Germany says a 32-year-old Iranian man was taken into custody over plotting an Islamist-motivated attack usin g ricin and cyanide

An Iranian man has been arrested in the North Rhine-WestPhalia region of western Germany, for allegedly plotting an Islamist motivated attack using chemical weapons.

Authorities discovered the toxic substances after a raid was conducted at the residence of the man in the town of Castrop-Rauxel in the Ruhr region.

According to a recent statement issued by the Munster police, Recklinghausen police, and the Dusseldorf prosecutor’s office, the 32-year-old man had been planning to use cyanide and ricin to commit serious acts of violence.

Police while conducting the raid cordoned off the area as rescue and emergency workers were also deployed to the scene, wearing protective suits.

All the evidence was then reportedly moved out of the house, including the harmful toxins. They were then sent to a decontamination point which was set up by the fire department.

Ricin is a highly toxic biological weapon and the investigators now say, “The search serves to find corresponding toxins and other evidence”, as per a quote in DW.

Investigators also said that another man has been arrested during the operations and was also taken into custody.

