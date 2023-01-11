Vélez-Málaga environmental group call for town centre low emission zone

By Betty Henderson • 11 January 2023 • 12:45

Environmentalists in Vélez-Málaga would like to make the town a low-emission haven

ENVIRONMENTALISTS in Vélez-Málaga have launched a new campaign calling for a low-emission zone in the town centre, coinciding with a nationwide emissions initiative.

Local environmental group, GENA Ecologistas en acción wrote a letter to the local council calling for the national policy of low emission zones to be implemented in the town immediately, from Sunday, January 1.

The new climate change regulations state that urban areas with more than 50,000 residents, or those with more than 20,000 that have pollution issues must implement low emission zones to prevent further damage to the environment. Low emission zones aim to cut carbon dioxide and pollutants from traffic by restricting vehicle numbers in urban areas and increasing parking restrictions.

The local council responded to the letter on Tuesday, January 10 saying they are currently working on a comprehensive plan which they hope to bring into force from January 2024. Their plan includes a low emission zone for Vélez-Málaga and Torre del Mar town centres and alternative infrastructure to encourage green mobility. These initiatives include creating more cycle lanes and public transport offers.