Temperatures to drop below normal as polar air mass approaches Spain

By Chris King • 12 January 2023 • 23:51

Image of a girl wrapped up warm in cold weather. Credit: Iryna Inshyna/Shutterstock.com

A polar air mass that is approaching Spain will result in colder temperatures than normal for the time of year predicted AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency.

According to the prediction today, Thursday, January 12, of AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, from this Sunday 15, strong winds, poor sea conditions, rain and snow are expected in the mountains and in some provincial capitals.

As the weather experts explained in a thread on Twitter, this ‘polar maritime’ air mass is not coming directly from the pole – which is why it is not termed as an ‘Arctic mass’ – but is from latitudes higher than Spain, in the North Atlantic.

The anticyclone that is currently located over the country will move towards the Azores and strengthen, while a deep storm will develop on Monday 16 over the UK. Between the two, a corridor of northwesterly winds will be created that will drag cold air to Spain.

Antes de seguir, aclaramos que, aunque hemos denominado a la masa de aire «marítima polar», no procede directamente del polo (en este caso hablaríamos de una masa «ártica»), sino de latitudes más altas que las nuestras: del Atlántico norte. pic.twitter.com/BzrtAfn7A1 — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) January 12, 2023

“We will notice a drop in temperatures starting on Sunday, which will continue on Monday in the Mediterranean area and the southern half. After a clear rise on Tuesday, on Wednesday cold air could arrive again and there could be a new temperature drop”, explained AEMET.

As a result, Spain will go from experiencing temperatures above average for the time of year, to values lower than normal in January. “Therefore, we will have a colder environment, but we are not talking in any case about a cold wave”, they pointed out.

Notaremos una bajada de las temperaturas a partir del domingo, que tendrá continuidad el lunes en el área mediterránea y mitad sur; tras una subida clara el martes, el miércoles podría llegar de nuevo aire frío y producirse un nuevo descenso térmico. pic.twitter.com/YIfF2fbqBh — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) January 12, 2023

With Spain’s ski resorts complaining about the lack of snow, this latest change in the weather will see snow falling. In the Cantabrian Mountains and the Pyrenees, more than 40 and 50cm of fresh covering could accumulate. More modest amounts will fall in the rest of the mountain systems.

Late on Sunday 15, the snow level will drop to about 800 metres, with flakes appearing in cities like Avila, Segovia and, perhaps, even Burgos, but the heaviest snowfall will fall in mountainous areas.

The northern third of Spain can expect the most rainfall during this period. In the Cantabrian communities and the western Pyrenees, more than 100l/m² could accumulate. The further south you travel, there will be less rain or snow.

A maritime storm could develop in the Cantabrian Sea, with intense gusts of wind and strong waves. The Canary Islands will be left out of this winter weather situation, although the trade winds will strengthen. This will drag clouds to the northern and most mountainous islands, where it will rain.

