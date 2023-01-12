The most affordable cars with V8 engine technology

By Betty Henderson • 12 January 2023 • 12:15

THE glamorous V8 engine is often thought of as unattainable, beyond the means of most motorists with its distinctive roaring sound and incredible power. But, did you know many popular cars use V8 technology?

Here, we’re bringing you four of the most affordable models with V8 engines, you may be surprised!

Ford Mustang

Perhaps the most affordable in the Spanish market, this classic model boasts a V8 engine and an impressive body which commands attention while remaining classy. Starting at €56,730, the car is one of the most affordable ways to get behind the wheel of a V8-powered vehicle.

Porsche Cayenne

Granted, this may be a second-hand option, but the first generation Porsche Cayenne is on the market starting at just €10,000! The car offers a powerful ride, but several batches of the car did have mechanical issues.

BMW M5

The M5 is the German manufacturer’s cheapest choice for a V8-powered car, and is at the pricier end of the scale, at €148,000. However, the car’s advanced technology, rapid 0-100kph and spacious interior make up for the price tag.

Chevrolet Corvette Z06

Another pricier option is this model which is new for 2023 and expected to cost around €120,000. But the vehicle’s 0-100kph in 2.6 seconds and incredible aerodynamics will have motorists feeling on top of the world.