Fire at bus depot leaves major Dutch city, Utrechet, without transport

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 13 January 2023 • 9:33

U-OV Bus – Image Hans Engbers / Shutterstock.com

An early morning fire in a bus depot has left the city of Utrecht, Holland, without transport this morning.

According to the Telgraaf on Friday, January 13 a fire at the bus parking centre Westraven has seen as many as 15 buses destroyed.

To make matters worse the fire and the resulting damage has meant none of the buses unaffected by the fire have been able to leave the facility.

Buslijnen 4, 5, 6, 10, 11, 12, 24, 27, 28, 29, 34, 38, 44, 64, 65, 74, 77, 90, 122 en 127 rijden niet of nauwelijks wegens een brand. Reis met alternatief vervoer.

Tram 20, 21 en 22: het tramverkeer tussen Utrecht CS Centrumzijde en Zuilenstein wordt weer opgestart. — U-OV (@UOV_info) January 13, 2023

Carrier U-OV and the Utrecht Safety Region have said it is difficult to assess the number of buses that have been destroyed as many are completely burned out. A spokesperson for U-OV said, “It’s havoc.”

Helaas erg klote nieuws voor het Utrechts OV vanochtend op deze vrijdag de 13e. Houd rekening met uitval van veel ritten als je vandaag met de bus in Utrecht moet. https://t.co/V4oQyJLE5Q — David Eerdmans (@DavidEerdmans) January 13, 2023

Although the fire, which is thought to have started around 4:50 am, was put out by 7:30 am the level of devastation has made it difficult to assess the damage.

Emergency services are said to still be on the scene and confirm that no one appears to have been injured in the blaze.

A police spokesperson has confirmed that an investigation into the cause of the fire in the bus shed will be undertaken.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.