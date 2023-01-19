By Anna Ellis • 19 January 2023 • 17:28
Iberdrola has been selected as one of the most sustainable utilities worldwide. Image: Iberdrola.
In order to compile the ranking of the 100 most sustainable companies in the world, more than 8,000 listed companies were analysed, and those that have carbon, hinder climate policies and cause extreme deforestation with their activity were discarded.
Iberdrola has incorporated the Sustainable Development Goals into its business strategy and sustainability policy, and is a benchmark for its direct contribution to the global goals, highlighting its contributions in the field of energy and climate change.
The company focuses its efforts on the provision of affordable and clean energy (goal 7) and climate action (goal 13), while contributing directly to ensuring clean water and sanitation (goal 6), has increased its investment in R&D&I activities (goal 9), promotes respect for the life of terrestrial ecosystems (goal 15) and works to build partnerships to achieve the goals (goal 17).
