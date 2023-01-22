Buckingham Palace reveals plans for spectacular King Charles Coronation concert at Windsor Castle Close
Trending:

Alannia in Crevillente to hold charity music festival where the most legendary English songs will be played

By Anna Ellis • 22 January 2023 • 14:20

Alannia in Crevillente to hold charity music festival where the most legendary English songs will be played. Image: Alannia Resort / Crevillente.

The event will take place on March 25 and 26 featuring a variety of musical shows and activities with the proceeds from ticket sales going to charity.

On both March 25 and 26 doors will open from midday until 6:00.PM. On Saturday 25 you can enjoy Cher, Abba, Status Quo and Eagles tribute shows. On Sunday 27 the dulcet tones of Elvis, Westlife, Il Divo and the Beatles tribute groups will be in fine form.

The money earned from the sale of all the tickets will be shared between the Cruz Roja Crevillente, Easy Care Horse Rescue Centre and Rock Against Cancer charities.

In addition, a number of special activities are planned to offer a much more complete experience with a car show, craft stalls and a full gastronomic offer and more surprises to come.

For more information head to the Alannia Resort, Salida 730, AP-7, 03330 Crevillent, Alicante, or call: (+34) 965 48 49 45.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

Continue Reading