Alannia in Crevillente to hold charity music festival where the most legendary English songs will be played

On both March 25 and 26 doors will open from midday until 6:00.PM. On Saturday 25 you can enjoy Cher, Abba, Status Quo and Eagles tribute shows. On Sunday 27 the dulcet tones of Elvis, Westlife, Il Divo and the Beatles tribute groups will be in fine form.

The money earned from the sale of all the tickets will be shared between the Cruz Roja Crevillente, Easy Care Horse Rescue Centre and Rock Against Cancer charities.

In addition, a number of special activities are planned to offer a much more complete experience with a car show, craft stalls and a full gastronomic offer and more surprises to come.

For more information head to the Alannia Resort, Salida 730, AP-7, 03330 Crevillent, Alicante, or call: (+34) 965 48 49 45.