Buckingham Palace reveals plans for spectacular King Charles Coronation concert at Windsor Castle

By Chris King • 22 January 2023 • 0:51

Image of Windsor Palace. Credit: Google maps - Windsor Castle

A spectacular star-studded concert will be held at Windsor Castle on May 7 to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.

Buckingham Palace officials last night, Friday, January 20, revealed plans for a spectacular concert that will be staged at Windsor Castle on May 7 to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III. The star-studded show will ‘light up’ Britain they insisted.

👑CORONATION NEWS👑 Buckingham Palace has announced a weekend of special events: 🔸 Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey 👑 🔸Concert at Windsor Castle 🎶 🔸Coronation Big Lunch 🥪 🔸The Big Help Out (volunteering initiative) 🤝 pic.twitter.com/8oz8ADOaWt — Cameron Walker (@CameronDLWalker) January 21, 2023

The show will take place one day after Charles is officially crowned as King at Westminster Abbey on May 6. A host of British pop and rock icons will perform to entertain the nation on this incredible royal occasion, according to dailymail.co.uk.

A display titled ‘Lighting Up The Nation’ is planned as a ‘centrepiece’ during the concert. It will feature famous landmarks across the nation being lit up with ‘projections, lasers, drone displays and illuminations’ beamed onto them.

BBC Studios has been tasked with organising the stunning Coronation weekend event, which will be broadcast on BBC One. A public ballot will be held for members of the public to win one of the thousands of concert tickets that will be available.

Recitals from top Hollywood actors will be a part of an event that will include ‘some of the world’s biggest entertainers’. Stars are being lined up to perform with the massed bands of the Household Division as well as with an orchestra.

The Coronation Choir is being assembled to fulfil the King’s desire for an ‘inclusive’ event. In an effort to make it as diverse as possible, it will feature singers from the LGBTQ+ community, HNS staff, a choir of refugees, and deaf singing choirs. A ‘virtual choir’ featuring singers from around the Commonwealth will perform digitally.

‘The Coronation will be rooted in tradition and pageantry with a solemn religious service as its core, while reflecting the modern, diverse Britain of today’, said a Palace source.

“The highlights are intended to be as engaging as possible for the widest audience possible. With the illuminations spectacle as part of the programme, the hope is that it will help light up Britain after some tough years’, they added.

On May 6, in ‘The King’s Procession’, the King and Queen Consort will travel from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey in the Gold State Coach. This will signal the beginning of the celebrations.

Following their coronation, the two monarchs will travel back to Buckingham Palace where they will make an appearance on the balcony. Other working members of the Royal family will have the honour of standing alongside the newly crowned couple.

As revealed exclusively by dailymail.co.uk, according to a source, it is believed that it is ‘unlikely’ that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex nor Prince Andrew will be invited to attend the gathering on the balcony.

