22 January 2023

GLOBAL CATASTROPHE: Putin ally warns countries against donating weapons to Ukraine. Image: Shutterstock.com/ID1974

AN ally of Vladimir Putin has warned countries around the world not to donate weapons to Ukraine, claiming there will be “global catastrophe” if they do, it was revealed on Sunday, January 22.

Vyacheslav Volodin, the speak of Duma, Russia’s lower house of parliament, took to Telegram to warn that United States and NATO weapons donations to Ukraine would make arguments against using weapons of mass destruction “untenable.”

He said: “If Washington and NATO countries supply weapons that will be used to strike civilian cities and attempt to seize our territories, as they threaten, this will lead to retaliatory measures using more powerful weapons.

“Arguments that the nuclear powers have not previously used weapons of mass destruction in local conflicts are untenable.”

He added that the US and NATO: “Did not face a situation where there was a threat to the security of their citizens and the territorial integrity of the country.”

Ukrainian allies across Europe and north America have been sending weapons to the embattled nation since the start of the Ukrainian war. Last week, they pledged billions of dollars in weapons and are now waiting to see if Germany will lift a veto on providing Leopard battle tanks.

The German-made tanks need Berlin’s approval before NATO nations can release them to Ukraine.

